Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called on President Biden Thursday to visit East Palestine as the community continues to deal with the impact of last month’s train derailment that spewed toxic chemicals.

Mr. DeWine said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” that residents of the community wanted to hear from their president.

“There is no doubt about it. The president needs to come,” said the governor. “The people want to see the president. He should be there.”

Mr. Biden has yet to visit the community since the derailment, but several top administration officials have visited, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Although not leading to any fatalities, the derailment caused a large chemical fire near East Palestine. The contamination forced residents of the town to evacuate as toxic gas spilled into the atmosphere.

It was one of three derailments to occur on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern Railway in the past six months. A similar derailment occurred in October near Sandusky, Ohio, and another happened in mid-February in southeast Michigan.

Mr. Biden deployed additional federal resources to aid in clean-up efforts. Administration officials are also urging Congress to tighten railway safety laws.

Still, Mr. DeWine says the president should visit and see the devastation firsthand.

“Now is the time,” said Mr. DeWine.

In recent weeks, Mr. Biden has traveled to Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of the country being attacked by Russia. The president also has traveled to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Baltimore, Maryland to discuss his agenda heading into the 2024 presidential election.

