Sen. John Kennedy on Thursday said “common sense is illegal in Washington, D.C.” and he doesn’t understand how some people roaming around the nation’s capital “made it through the birth canal.”

Speaking at the annual CPAC gathering on the outskirts of Washington, Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, laid out what “the truth is.”

“America is not perfect, but we are good, and I cannot imagine what the world would be like without our country,” he said.

Mr. Kennedy said the country was far better off when Republicans controlled the levers of government. He cited tax cuts, the rollback of federal regulations, the strengthening of the southern border, and the confirmation of conservative judges.

Mr. Kennedy has emerged as a favorite of grassroots conservatives, winning them over with his zany one-liners and Southern twang, and willingness to take the fight to President Biden and his liberal allies.

On Thursday, Mr. Kennedy did not disappoint the crowd.

“The truth is I do not hate anyone,” Mr. Kennedy said. “I look for grace wherever I can find it. So I say this to you: The Biden administration sucks.”

Mr. Biden, he said, has been a disaster and that the liberal vision for the nation does not make any sense.

“If you put President Biden in charge of the Sahara Desert he would run out of sand,” he said “If aliens landed in Washington, D.C., tomorrow, and said take me to your leader it would be embarrassing.”

