The Biden administration plans to sell Taiwan about $619 million worth of military weaponry, including hundreds of missiles used by F-16 jet fighters.

The move comes amid growing tension with Beijing, which claims the democratic, self-governing island as part of Chinese territory.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress of the White House’s intent to sell weapons to Taiwan. They include 100 AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), 200 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), along with training missiles and support equipment, officials said.

The Biden administration said the proposed sale serves U.S. interests by supporting Taiwan’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain a credible defensive capability.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” the DSCA said in a statement. It will “contribute to [Taiwan’s] capability to provide for the defense of its airspace, regional security, and interoperability with the United States.”

Taiwan will have no difficulty absorbing the equipment into its armed forces, Biden administration officials said.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the DSCA said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.