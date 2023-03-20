ORLANDO, Fla. — The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is seeking a trove of documents and communications from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to his looming indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, wrote to Mr. Bragg on Monday seeking more than six years of communications related to the district attorney’s investigation of Mr. Trump. The probe is focused on allegations that Mr. Trump paid $130,000 in hush money to adult performer Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans believe Mr. Bragg is abusing his office to politically target Mr. Trump, who is now the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Mr. Jordan told Mr. Bragg in the letter that his decision to pursue felony charges against Mr. Trump over what would typically be a misdemeanor offense, while at the same time reducing penalties for serious crimes in New York City, “requires congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law enforcement agencies.”

The lawmaker also cited the district attorney’s use of some federal funding to operate the office, as a justification for congressional oversight.

Mr. Jordan called the case against Mr. Trump “an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority” that would erode confidence in the judicial system.

SEE ALSO: GOP to take aim at Trump prosecutor; panel on government weaponization steels for felony indictment

The letter, also signed by House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky and House Administration Committee Chairman Brian Steil of Wisconsin, called on Mr. Bragg to testify before Congress “about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

Mr. Bragg, a Democrat, was elected with the help of liberal mega-donor George Soros, who has sought to elect liberal district attorneys who will implement progressive overhauls of the criminal justice system.

Mr. Bragg has declined to publicly comment about whether Mr. Trump will be indicted in the case, but he has elevated the charge to a felony and is pursuing the matter past the statute of limitations.

Mr. Trump tweeted on Saturday that his indictment and arrest would happen on Tuesday, and called on his supporters to “protest, protest, protest,” and “take our nation back.”

Mr. Trump has denied the hush money charges and said he never had an affair with Ms. Daniels. Democrats largely support Mr. Bragg’s efforts to prosecute Mr. Trump.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, threw her full backing behind Mr. Bragg’s investigation, despite legal experts questioning whether the case has merit.

SEE ALSO: Manhattan DA says he won’t ‘tolerate attempts to intimidate’ amid potential Trump indictment

“He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable.”

Mr. Jordan sent the letter to Mr. Bragg a day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, pledged the House GOP would use its majority to investigate Mr. Bragg’s prosecution of Mr. Trump.

“This is the type of thing America hates and it divides America and it is wrong,” Mr. McCarthy said.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.