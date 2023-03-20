The White House took pains Monday to avoid talking about a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, saying it is reluctant to comment on an active investigation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on any facet of the case, including whether it is appropriate for House Republicans to investigate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin and his use of federal dollars for the probe.

“We do not comment on any ongoing investigations from here,” she said.

Mr. Bragg is investigating hush payments that Mr. Trump and his team allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 campaign.

Ms. Daniels alleges she had sex with Mr. Trump at a celebrity golf event in Las Vegas, a claim Mr. Trump denies and a now-estranged former Trump attorney said he paid her to remain silent.

Mr. Trump encouraged his supporters to protest if he is charged, a call that raised eyebrows in Washington.

Ms. Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden has been clear about Americans’ right to protest.

“They should do it peacefully and that is something that is incredibly important but I don’t want to get into hypotheticals from here,” she said.

