White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reminded reporters Monday to maintain decorum in the “historic” press room and said she will not accept interruptions after a reporter known for outbursts interrupted the start of an appearance by actor Jason Sudeikis and the cast of “Ted Lasso.”

Simon Ateba, a journalist for Today News Africa, interrupted the proceedings by loudly complaining that Ms. Jean-Pierre does not call on certain reporters, including him, and seemed to choose reporters based on the content of their questions.

Mr. Ateba got a tongue-lashing from fellow reporters and Ms. Jean-Pierre once Mr. Sudeikis got a chance to briefly discuss mental health.

“This is the White House press briefing room, a historic room, a room that should have decorum, a room where folks should respect their colleagues and respect the guests that are here,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

“What I will not appreciate is disrespecting your colleagues and disrespecting guests who were here to talk about an incredibly important issue, which is mental health,” she said.

Mr. Ateba frequently calls out to try and get questions in, causing exasperation in the briefing room.

Things came to a head on Monday.

“This is not China, this not Russia, this is the United States,” Mr. Ateba said.

While many reporters wish they would get called on more frequently, the room joined forces in scolding Mr. Ateba, saying he can bring up his grievances afterward.

“You are impinging on everyone in here who is only trying to do their job,” said fellow journalist Brian Karem, who was known during the Trump administration to bellow at press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she would depart the podium.

