Advocates for using psychedelic drugs to treat addiction, depression and other problems formed a political action committee on Monday to make their case to Congress.

The Psychedelic Medicine PAC hopes a groundswell of new research and relaxed attitudes toward drugs like LSD, mushrooms (psilocybin) and MDMA will lead to policy changes, such as decriminalization and legal pathways for clinical trials.

“With the growing evidence of therapeutic benefits from psychedelics, we believe it is time for the American people to take action into their own hands by electing leaders that support policies that expand access to these life-changing treatments,” said Melissa Lavasani, the co-founder, president and CEO of the PAC.

For years, psychedelic drugs were linked to the counterculture of the 1960s and elicited negative connotations around bad trips or frantic behavior.

Attitudes are shifting, as researchers launch clinical trials to see if the drugs can be effective in treating severe post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive order and possibly alcoholism or cigarette use.

The PAC is highlighting movement in the states and Congress, including a bipartisan bill from Sens. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, and Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, that would give regulators a pathway for moving highly restricted, yet medically promising, drugs on Schedule I to Schedule II so that researchers can study them without fear of punishment.

“Certain Schedule I substances such as MDMA and psilocybin could offer major advancements in the treatment of depression, severe post-traumatic stress disorder, and addiction,” Mr. Booker said this month. “This bill will eliminate unreasonably burdensome rules and regulations that delay or prevent researchers from studying these breakthrough mental health treatments and will provide access to these promising therapies for eligible patients who urgently need care.”

Also this month, city leaders in Ferndale, Michigan, passed a resolution that says arresting and prosecuting persons for using psilocybin mushrooms and other natural psychedelics should be “the lowest law enforcement priority” for city law enforcement.

“These medicines can help those struggling with PTSD, addiction, anxiety, and depression, among other ailments — and should be recognized as such, especially by our policymakers,” said Ryan Rodgers, executive director and co-founder of the new PAC.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.