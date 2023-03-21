The District of Columbia’s deputy mayor, John Falcicchio, left his position last week after he was accused of sexually harassing a D.C. government employee, the mayor announced Monday.

An investigation into Mr. Falcicchio, the former head of planning and economic development in the city, began last week after Mayor Muriel Bowser was notified about the accusation.

The mayor didn’t comment on the nature of Mr. Falcicchio’s resignation at a Monday press conference, but attorneys representing the victim said it stemmed from sexual harassment allegations.

“It is our understanding that this behavior is longstanding, and our client is cooperating fully with the investigation, which Mayor Bowser initiated immediately,” attorneys Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin said in the statement. “Our client is courageous. She came forward to ensure accountability and protect other women.”

Mr. Falcicchio was also Ms. Bowser’s chief of staff and was seen as her right-hand man throughout her time in office. He resigned from his position Friday.

Vanessa Natale, the deputy director for the D.C. mayor’s office of legal counsel, said during the press conference that the results of the investigation won’t be made public. Any criminal behavior uncovered during the investigation would be referred to law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for next steps.

“I know you have many questions, but please understand that as this is a sensitive matter that includes privacy concerns, we will not be able to discuss it any further,” the mayor said in a Monday statement. “However, I am able to say that the circumstances of his departure led me to initiate an investigation.”

The mayor’s statement ruled out “any allegations of improprieties related to business transactions.”

Lindsey Parker was announced as Ms. Bowser’s new chief of staff, with Keith Anderson the interim deputy mayor of planning and economic development.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.