Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday called for jailing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over multiple media reports that he plans to indict and arrest former President Donald Trump.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted.

Mr. Paul’s tweet echoed the remarks of the former president, who said Mr. Bragg should be arrested instead of him and accused the prosecutor of breaking the law.

“It is the District Attorney of Manhattan who is breaking the law by using the fake and fully discredited testimony (even by the SDNY [Southern District of New York]!) of a convicted liar, felon and jailbird Michael Cohen to incredibly persecute, prosecute and indict a former president, and now leading (by far!) presidential candidate, for a crime that doesn’t exist,” Mr. Trump posted Monday on his Truth Social platform.

“Alvin Bragg should be held accountable for the crime of interference in a presidential election,” Mr. Trump added.

The uproar over a possible Trump indictment came over the weekend when the former president suggested he would be arrested Tuesday. That fueled worries of protests, spurring the NYPD to set up barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday.

Mr. Bragg has refused to comment on Mr. Trump’s prediction of an immediate arrest.

Prosecutors are expected to charge Mr. Trump with falsifying business records, a misdemeanor. However, the charge can be upgraded to a felony if it was done to cover up a second crime. A felony conviction carries a four-year prison sentence.

Mr. Trump is alleged to have covered up hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with the former president in 2006. Mr. Trump has denied a sexual encounter with her.

Other Republicans have condemned the possible indictment as a political prosecution.

Former Vice President Mike Pence called it a “politically charged prosecution,” while Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Mr. Bragg was pursuing the case for “political points.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.