The U.S. Capitol Police told Congress it will see a “greater law enforcement” presence on Capitol Hill because officers are preparing for unrest if former President Donald Trump is indicted.

Mr. Trump told supporters he thinks he will be arrested Tuesday as New York prosecutors’ investigate alleged hush payments during the 2016 campaign.

“While law enforcement is not tracking any specific, credible threats against the Capitol or state offices, there is potential for demonstration activity,” the Senate sergeant at arms said in an email to staff obtained by NBC News.

Bike racks will be set up along some streets near the Capitol and will remain open for pedestrians to get through, “unless conditions change,” the notice said.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies in New York have also met to discuss security given potential charges around the ex-president’s legal situation.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says the payments were made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Ms. Daniels alleges she had sex with Mr. Trump at a celebrity golf event in Las Vegas, a claim Mr. Trump denies.

Mr. Trump called on his supporters to protest his potential arrest, heightening tensions, though it is unclear when or if that might happen.

Authorities are “monitoring the situation and are prepared to share important information with the Senate community as the situation warrants,” the sergeant at arms said.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.