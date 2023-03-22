Denver police are searching for a student accused of shooting two school administrators Wednesday at East High School in the city.

The victims were taken to area hospitals. One is in serious condition and stable while the other is in critical condition, police said.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a press conference that the suspect is a juvenile who, under a safety plan, is supposed to be patted down in a school office each day.

The student decided to pull a gun Wednesday morning and shoot the two adult faculty members, he said.

Police know who the suspect is and they are searching for him after he fled the scene.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said paramedics were inside the school and helped the injured administrators right away, according to ABC7 Denver.

The school went into a lockdown but students were released later in the day and classes for Thursday and Friday were canceled.

There is growing impatience with gun violence in the city.

Students recently protested at a city council meeting to demand action on gun violence after a 16-year-old student was killed in a shooting near the school in mid-February

