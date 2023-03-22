Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will share his faith at a student convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 14, the evangelical Christian school announced Wednesday.

Mr. DeSantis, who won re-election last year, is widely seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024. If he runs, he would be up against declared candidates former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who was United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration.

The Florida governor follows a 2022 appearance at the school by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin — also mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate. The twice-weekly meetings in the school’s Vines Center Arena regularly draw 10,000 students.

Mr. Youngkin told students that his 2021 election victory was “the most amazing job interview you can possibly imagine” and that serving the state “has been an absolute affirmation of my faith.”

The Rev. Jerry Prevo, Liberty’s interim president, said: “It is important for our students to hear from some of the nation’s top influential leaders who are committed to the Christian faith while serving in the public square. Governor DeSantis comes in a long line of notable guests to Convocation. We look forward to hearing him encourage, educate, and inspire our students.”

Liberty is America’s largest Christian university and says it has an enrollment of 130,000 students, most of whom pursue degrees online. The Wednesday and Friday convocations are “the world’s largest gathering of Christian students,” featuring 80 invited speakers annually, the school said.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.