Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke was involved in a single-car crash in Malibu last week that left him with minor injuries.

Mr. Van Dyke, 97, was driving his 2018 Lexus LS 500 when he rammed a gate after trying to navigate the rain-soaked roads of Los Angeles. The crash was first reported by TMZ Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Mr. Van Dyke bled from his nose and mouth and may have been concussed. Medics treated him at the scene, but he refused to go to the hospital and was picked up by someone at the crash site.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, per TMZ, but police did submit a request for Mr. Van Dyke to retake his driving test due to his age.

The iconic actor was involved in a much more harrowing accident 10 years ago when his Jaguar burst into flames while driving on a freeway near Calabasas, north of LA. He was pulled to safety by a passing motorist.

