House GOP lawmakers from the Northeast are calling for a federal moratorium on offshore wind projects until the full environmental and economic impacts of the ventures are understood.

The push led by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Republican, coincides with concerns about a dozen humpback whales and right whales that have washed ashore this year along the East Coast.

“While [the Biden] administration continues to ignore the adverse consequences that could result from offshore wind development, my colleagues and I will not,” Mr. Van Drew told Fox News Digital. “It is imperative that the array of unanswered concerns are addressed, from maritime travel and safety to the environment and national security.”

His resolution is co-sponsored by fellow Republican Reps. Chris Smith of New Jersey, Andy Harris of Maryland, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Anthony D’Esposito of New York.

Beyond environmental concerns, they are worried about the effect on fishing and shipping industries. The resolution says Congress senses that offshore wind development should be halted pending an investigation.

Wind energy is a key plank of President Biden’s push to promote green energy and wean the nation off oil.

Some are skeptical that wind projects are responsible for what’s known as an “unusual mortality event” among the whales.

Other culprits have been suggested, including changes in the food chain due to warming oceans that bring the whales’ prey closer to shore and post-pandemic changes in shipping patterns that make collisions with whales likelier.

