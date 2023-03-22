President Biden flubbed the introduction of his wife, first lady Jill Biden, at a Women’s History Month event at the White House Wednesday, calling her the “the first full-time lady.”

“This is a time for celebrating extraordinary women who’ve made their mark in history, strengthened our nation. Like, Jill, the first lady…the first full-time lady, the first lady who works full-time in addition to being the first lady,” Mr. Biden said as the crowd laughed nervously.

Women’s History Month has been officially celebrated since 1987. More than 30 women lawmakers from the House and Senate as well female student leaders from local high schools, colleges and universities attended the event.

Vice President Kamala Harris — the nation’s highest ranking female official — and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended and delivered remarks along with the president and first lady.

Mr. Biden touted his administration’s efforts to advance women’s equality, including appointing a record number of women of color to different positions in his administrations. He also said he appointed more female judges than any other president, including nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

At least 10 women are serving in his Cabinet.

“My administration put the equality of women and girls at the heart of everything we do,” Mr. Biden. “As we implement these [actions] we are ensuring women are fully at the table.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.