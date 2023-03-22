At least six people were killed Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 695, also known as the Baltimore Beltway, near Woodlawn, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 12:41 p.m. on the I-695 Inner Loop before Exit 17 to Security Boulevard. The Maryland Department of Transportation said seven vehicles were involved in the collision.

As of 2:38 p.m. EDT, Maryland State Police had confirmed at least six deaths. The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association indicated a seventh person was in critical condition.

Law enforcement and transportation officials have not yet identified the cause of the collision.

The crash and resulting police activity has shut down all lanes and both shoulders of I-695 on the Inner and Outer Loops between Liberty Road and Security Boulevard.



Traffic signals have been retimed to ease traffic, the Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted.

