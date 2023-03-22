A Utah man in his 60s was bitten by a shark Sunday while swimming 200 yards off the shore of Hawaii’s Big Island.

The man swimming in Anaehoomalu Bay first felt a bite to his left hand, then another to his left knee about 12:40 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

He then swam to a passing catamaran, where the crew brought him aboard and helped stabilize his bleeding until medical officials could treat him, according to CNN.

The victim was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital. Officials didn’t release the man’s name, the severity of his injuries or his medical condition. Authorities haven’t commented on the size or species of the shark that attacked the man.

The shark attack is the Big Island’s fifth since September 2021.

The Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File recorded 73 unprovoked shark bites on people and 39 provoked bites in 2021.

