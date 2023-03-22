A Maryland man was arrested Monday after he tried to kidnap a child at a bus stop before being thwarted by other students, according to authorities.

Montgomery County police said 31-year-old Jamaal Germany of Gaithersburg has been charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault for the incident that occurred around 7:20 a.m.

That’s when police said that Mr. Germany grabbed a child and began pulling them toward an apartment building. Other students at the bus stop “attempted to intervene” and the victimized child was able to get away, according to authorities.

The students then boarded the bus and reported the incident to school staff at Redland Middle School.

Principals from the middle school, as well as Judith A. Resnik Elementary and Magruder High School that also use the bus stop, said in a joint statement obtained by WTOP that the student wasn’t physically harmed.

“We are grateful for the quick action of our students and the bus driver and for the support of our [Montgomery County Public Schools] security and Montgomery County Police Department partners,” principals LaTricia Thomas, Matthew Niper and Dr. Lee Evans said in the statement.

They also said that increased security will be at the bus stop where the incident happened.

