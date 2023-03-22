Coffee giant Starbucks is bringing its “Oleato” line of olive oil-infused coffee beverages to the U.S. starting Thursday after debuting the concoctions in Italy in February.

The Oleato rollout will start Thursday at the upscale Starbucks Reserve roastery and store locations in Chicago, New York, and Seattle, as well as at the original Starbucks store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

The Starbucks Reserve locations will exclusively offer, among its other new olive-oil-infused drinks:

The Oleato Cafe Latte, which contains Reserve espresso, oat milk, and olive oil.

The Oleato Iced Cortado, which has Reserve espresso, orange piloncillo syrup, orange bitters, oat milk, and olive oil, served over ice and garnished with an orange peel.

The Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, which features Reserve cold brew coffee sweetened with vanilla bean syrup and finished with the titular olive oil-infused golden cold foam.

The Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini, which combines Reserve Espresso, vanilla bean syrup, vodka, and the olive oil-infused sweet cream cold foam.

The Oleato rollout will continue Monday at 550 Starbucks locations in Los Angeles and Seattle before moving on to United Kingdom, Japan, and the Middle East. Starbucks, in announcing the plan, made no mention of when the drinks might become available in the rest of the United States.

The olive oil used in the Oleato line is Partanna brand, hailing from the town of the same name on Italy’s island of Sicily. Partanna extra virgin olive oil will be available for sale at the Starbucks Reserve and normal Starbucks locations that sell Oleato drinks.

Former Starbucks CEO and founder Howard Schultz had the idea for the “Oleato” line when he saw people in Sicily drinking olive oil straight up. Mr. Schultz stepped down as Starbucks CEO for the third time on Monday.

