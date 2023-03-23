Police in Suffolk County, New York, arrested a local teenager after a window was broken with a rock on the former site of Dowling College.

Dowling operated out of the Idle Hour mansion in Oakdale, New York, from 1968 to 2016. The house was built 122 years ago for old-money businessman William K. Vanderbilt.

At about 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday, a Suffolk County Police Department officer saw the suspect and two other teens on the Idle Hour property. The officer determined that a window was broken with a rock chucked by one of the teens, authorities said.

Police have been investigating reports of similar incidents on the property and conducting patrols therein after complaints by Oakdale residents.

The 18-year-old Farmingdale, New York, resident, who has not been publicly named, told law enforcement that he damaged the building as part of an unspecified social media challenge that specifically targets historic buildings.

The teen has been charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, and ordered to appear in court on April 10, according to the Long Island Advance newspaper.