Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was attacked Tuesday at an LA Fitness in southern Florida, according to video clips of the incident posted on social media.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was taken to the hospital after footage showed him being punched and kicked by a group of men inside the locker room.

The video showed him with a bloodied nose. He also suffered injuries to his ribs, jaw and back.

6ix9ine got jumped in LA Fitness bathroom, he was rushed to the hospital | # ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/PjxHAXD6Ft</ a> — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 22, 2023

His attorney told TMZ that he was initially approached inside the gym’s sauna. 6ix9ine didn’t have security with him at the time of the incident.

It wasn’t clear what motivated the attack, but the rapper is an ex-con who dodged a 40-plus-year prison sentence by snitching on fellow New York gang members in 2019. He still served two years on house arrest for his role in the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

Federal prosecutors said at the time that 6ix9ine “will forever have to look over his shoulder” due to his cooperation with authorities.

After Tuesday’s attack, his lawyer told TMZ that he will be in contact with law enforcement to ensure the rapper is protected.

