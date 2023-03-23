Former President Donald Trump hasn’t been arrested, but his team is raising money off the prospect.

Mr. Trump’s 2024 campaign raised $1.5 million in the three days following his weekend claim that he would be indicted in a hush money probe in New York, the campaign told Fox News.

Mr. Trump predicted Saturday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would indict him over payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He pinpointed Tuesday, which came and went, but the money kept flowing from fundraising pitches.

The former president said in a video that if people are “doing poorly,” they should not send anything.

“If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution,” he said.

The campaign is betting on another surge in contributions if an indictment ever happens.

Mr. Trump has raised money off legal issues before, including in the wake of the August raid of his Florida estate as part of a probe into classified documents.

Mr. Trump is raising cash while the 2024 Republican primary field takes shape.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and business entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are running, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to launch an aggressive challenge once his state’s legislative session ends.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are making stops around the country ahead of possible bids.

