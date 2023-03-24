The Food Safety and Inspection Service on Friday announced a recall of 3,436 pounds of ground chuck sold in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and six other states.

The recall was due to possible contamination by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O103, which causes food poisoning.

The ground chuck was sold by Elkhorn Valley Packing to distributors, wholesale and retail stores, federal establishments, hotels and restaurants. The other impacted states are Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and New York.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions or illness linked to eating the recalled beef.

The meat was packed on Feb. 16 and was shipped in corrugated boxes of varying weights marked “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23.” Boxes 51 through 100 of the lot are subject to recall.

The beef’s establishment number, inside its mark of U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection, is “EST. M-19549.”

The issue was discovered when FSIS found the bacteria, called STEC 103 for short, in a sample of Elkhorn Valley ground beef. Many clinical labs, the agency explains, do not test for STEC O103, because it is harder to detect than the related STEC O157 bacteria.

Customers are urged to throw out or return the recalled product.

Elkhorn Valley Packing has not yet responded to a request for comment.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.