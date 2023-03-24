A gluten-free Reese’s Pieces brownie brittle was recalled Thursday because it contains wheat, which contains gluten.

Second Nature Brands, which sells the “Sheila G’s Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle,” recalled the dessert snack after it was discovered that the product’s packaging didn’t say that it contained wheat, which is the main source of gluten. Severe allergic reactions to gluten can be life-threatening.

One illness has been reported because of bad labeling.

An investigation of the brownie brittle found that the gluten-free product was cross-contaminated by a co-manufacturers product that uses wheat. Production of the brownie brittle has been paused until Second Nature and the Food and Drug Administration are sure the problem has been fixed.

The brownie brittle has a universal product code of 711747011562. The two batches being recalled have the lot code “SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S” or “SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S” printed on the back of the pouch.

Consumers are urged to throw the brownie brittle away and to email recall@browniebrittle.com or call 800-651-7623 to receive a refund.

