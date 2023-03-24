Spring is here in the District of Columbia, and so too are the cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin. D.C.’s Yoshino cherry trees reached full bloom Thursday afternoon.

Full bloom is defined by the National Park Service as the point when 70% or more of the capital’s cherry trees have open blossoms. This year, full bloom came an exact month after green buds first appeared on the trees Feb. 23.

The March 23 bloom date fell exactly within the projection the NPS made earlier in March. The agency’s experts determined that it would happen between March 22 and March 25.

The duration of the full bloom will depend on the weather. Cool, calm weather can extend the period, while harsh rain and winds can rip the petals off the trees.

While Friday and Saturday are bringing showers to the area, Accuweather projects next week to be sunny with occasional clouds, ranging from the mid-50s to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, great weather for the trees and the throngs of tourists flocking to see them.

The trees are 111 years old, with 3,000 donated by Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki in 1912.

