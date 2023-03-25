A ghost gun and hundreds of fentanyl pills were seized in Montgomery County, Maryland, after police found a 20-year-old man and a juvenile female trespassing in a local shopping center, law enforcement announced Friday.

Montgomery County Police had begun patrolling the area, located at 12345 Georgia Avenue in Glenmont, after business owners and residents complained about alcohol and drug use, and disorderly conduct, occurring in the shopping center.

At around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers found 20-year-old Alan Garcia of Silver Spring, Maryland, accompanied by a juvenile female, in an area of the shopping center marked “No Trespassing.”

Law enforcement saw drug paraphernalia on Mr. Garcia’s person, and caught him shortly after he attempted to flee.

Upon further search of Mr. Garcia, officers found hundreds of fentanyl pills, heroin residue on said drug paraphernalia, a substantial amount of cash, and a privately made 9mm handgun with a modification that made it an automatic weapon capable of firing multiple bullets with a single trigger-pull.

Privately-made guns are also known as “ghost guns.”

The unnamed juvenile female has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing and was released to the custody of her parents.

Mr. Garcia has been charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.