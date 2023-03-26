House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer doubled down Sunday on his efforts to glean more information from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his probe into possible criminal charges against Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican defended the attempt by House Republicans to coerce the elected local official to read Congress into his investigation of potential financial criminal charges against the former president involving a hush-money payment to an adult film star before the 2016 election.

“It’s not a sincere argument to say it’s a local investigation when you’re investigating a presidential candidate and the former president of the United States,” Mr. Comer said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We believe that this should be done on the federal level.”

Some Senate Republicans have expressed concerns that their House GOP colleagues are trying to intervene and suggested it is not Congress’ role.

Mr. Comer pushed back on that argument, saying that Mr. Bragg should explain his case to them in private because of the politics involved.

“I don’t believe that Bragg would be doing this if Donald Trump were not running for president,” he said.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.