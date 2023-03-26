“Creed III” and “Ant-Man” actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday over what New York City police say was his role in a domestic dispute.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody near an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after the NYPD said that the victim “informed police she was assaulted” and had “minor injuries to her head and neck.”

Mr. Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. He was released from police custody Saturday night.

Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for Mr. Majors, said in a Sunday statement obtained by CNN that the actor is “completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

The attorney said she is quickly gathering evidence to present to the district attorney. Ms. Chaudhry said she expects all charges will be dropped once that process is done.

The evidence consists of two written statements from the 30-year-old woman recanting the allegations, video footage from a vehicle where the incident is said to have occurred and testimony from the driver and other witnesses.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” Ms. Chaudhry said in her statement. She said the incident came about because the woman was having an emotional crisis that required her to seek medical treatment.

In response to the arrest, the U.S. Army pulled two ads that feature Mr. Majors.

