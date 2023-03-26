A Florida charter school principal resigned last week after complaints about a Renaissance art lesson that she said at least one parent called “pornographic.”

Hope Carrasquilla left the Tallahassee Classical School on Monday following a school board ultimatum that she leave on her own or be fired, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The former principal said the ultimatum was in response to three parent complaints about how a lesson plan that included Michelangelo’s sculpture “David” had upset their sixth-grade children.

One of the parents complained that the lesson was pornographic, Ms. Carrasquilla told the newspaper. The other two parents said they wished they were notified about the lesson beforehand.

She told HuffPost separately that one parent was “point-blank upset” and that she “felt her child should not be viewing those pieces.”

Ms. Carrasquilla said that a letter about the art lesson should have been sent to parents prior to instruction, but communication lapses between herself and other administrators prevented that from happening.

“It saddens me that my time here had to end this way,” Ms. Carrasquilla told the Tallahassee Democrat.

School board chair Barney Bishop confirmed to the newspaper that Ms. Carrasquilla was given an ultimatum, but didn’t specify the reason behind it at the advice of the school’s lawyer.

He also told the HuffPost that the former principal was sharing her departure with the media to “gin up a lot of publicity” about her experience at Tallahassee Classical School, which is affiliated with Hillsdale College.

The Renaissance art incident was among multiple issues with Ms. Carrasquilla, Mr. Bishop told the outlet.

She had been the head of the charter school for less than a year when she resigned.

