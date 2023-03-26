Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner criticized the Biden administration’s Department of Justice on Sunday for continuing to withhold information about the president’s mishandling of classified documents.

The Virginia Democrat doubled down on his complaints about the lack of transparency, saying the secrecy “does not pass the smell test.”

“We need more information about these documents,” Mr. Warner said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “And more importantly, we need to make sure what the intel community has done to mitigate the harm.”

Mr. Warner and the panel’s top Republican, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, have consistently pressed intelligence officials for more information about the contents of the documents found in Mr. Biden’s personal possession amid separate investigations into the mishandling of sensitive materials by both him and his predecessor, Donald Trump.

A classified briefing last month left “much to be desired” the senator said.

The intelligence community has said that divulging more information about the documents could jeopardize the federal probes.

“The administration’s position does not pass the smell test,” Mr. Warner said. “We’ve got a job not to go into the legal ramifications, but to make sure that the intelligence community has done what’s right.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.