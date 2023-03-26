Cold War 2.0 shifted into a new gear this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to Moscow to show solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin against the U.S. and other Western democracies.

The visit, which began Monday, fueled speculation that Beijing could emerge as a diplomatic broker in the Ukraine war, as the U.S. grows concerned that China is using its increasing military and financial clout to challenge American influence around the globe.

Noting how Beijing tacitly backs Moscow in Ukraine by buying Russian oil and gas sanctioned by the West, Mr. Taylor points to U.S. and European warnings that Mr. Xi is pushing a peace plan that the Biden administration says is designed to lock in Russian territorial grabs in Eastern Ukraine.

On the ground, the war itself is perhaps most intense in the small eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Pentagon correspondent Mike Glenn reports that Russian invaders have surrounded it on three sides, and Western officials have urged Ukrainian defenders — so far without success — to fall back to more easily defendable lines. Ukrainian officials say they won’t because the city’s defense is crucial to a planned spring offensive that could start within weeks.