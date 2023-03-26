A transgender woman said Saturday that a TSA agent punched her in the testicles while conducting an airport security screening at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, according to a report.

The trans woman who goes by Mara said in now-deleted tweets that the TSA agent “yelled at me for having a penis” and that her “balls still hurt so bad,” according to screenshots taken by the Daily Mail.

The passenger then went into the women’s restroom, where she said the female TSA agent followed her and then spoke about the interaction with another co-worker.

“I don’t want the TSA agent that hurt me fired,” the trans woman wrote in one of her deleted Twitter posts, per the Mail. “I want her educated and the entirety of the TSA abolished altogether.”

The trans woman said she was “humiliated” by the ordeal. JFK Airport’s official Twitter account responded with an apology and said “Your comments have been noted and shared.”

