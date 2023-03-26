Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said the former president’s online posts against the Manhattan district attorney investigating him for potential campaign financial crimes were “ill-advised” but suggested they were not posted by Donald Trump himself.

Mr. Trump has warned on his social media site Truth Social of “death and destruction” if he’s criminally charged in New York by Alvin Bragg over a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. He also has posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to Mr. Bragg’s head.

“I’m not his social media consultant,” Mr. Tacopina said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up, and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and photo that was attached to it.”

No charges have been brought against Mr. Trump, but it’s widely believed that a grand jury will return an indictment against him for a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that Republicans say is politically motivated.

“I’m not a Trump PR person. I’m a litigator and a lawyer,” Mr. Tacopina said. “When we seek to use a prosecutor’s office to politicize and weaponize a campaign, that’s what’s troubling to me.”

