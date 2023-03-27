Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday announced her intention to seek reelection to a third term in 2024.

Mrs. Warren, a 73-year-old Massachusetts Democrat, said that while Congress had enacted a number of progressive initiatives under President Biden there was still more work to be done.

“I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do,” she said in a video announcing her decision. “Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Protect our coastal communities. And build a 21st-century transportation system across all of Massachusett.”

Mrs. Warren was first elected to the Senate in 2012 when she ousted Republican tea-party favorite Sen. Scott Brown. A former Harvard law professor, Mrs. Warren has pushed progressive causes and initiatives like canceling student debt and reining in Wall Street.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else,” Mrs. Warren said.

In 2020, Mrs. Warren sought the Democratic presidential nomination. After her bid fizzled, Mrs. Warren returned to the Senate where she played a role in helping push President Biden to the left.

The White House adopted Mrs. Warren’s calls for a minimum tax on corporations within its $739 billion climate change bill last year.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.