A suspect was arrested Monday in the stabbing of an aide to Sen. Rand Paul in the District, the lawmaker confirmed.

In a statement, Mr. Paul said a member of his staff “was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.” last weekend.

“I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” Mr. Paul said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday it had arrested a suspect, 42-year-old Glynn Neal, “in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense.” They said the attack occurred Saturday in the 1300 block of H Street, NE, less than 1.5 miles from the Capitol.

The victim’s injuries are “life-threatening,” according to the police statement.

