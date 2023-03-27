The majority of voters say they approve of an energy package House Republicans plan to pass this week in an effort to increase production and lower costs, according to internal polling first shared with The Washington Times.

The survey comes as the House GOP plans to debate and pass the wide-ranging package in the coming days as President Biden and Senate Democrats say it’s dead on arrival.

Seventy-one percent of those polled by the conservative super PAC Senate Opportunity Fund said they somewhat or strongly support the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1). It centers on streamlining the lengthy environmental approval process for fossil fuel and renewable energy projects.

Another 15% responded they somewhat or strongly oppose the measure, while 14% said they were either unsure or had no opinion.

The White House issued an official veto threat on Monday, though the current proposal will not make it past the Democrat-run Senate.

“This administration is making unprecedented progress in protecting America’s energy security and reducing energy costs for Americans — in their homes and at the pump,” the White House Office of Management and Budget said. “H.R. 1 would do just the opposite, replacing pro-consumer policies with a thinly veiled license to pollute.”

House Republicans hope to use their package to jolt bipartisan discussions on overhauling the environmental review process for energy projects, which often take years and are subject to costly legal battles.

GOP lawmakers have made the pitch that fast-tracking the process is also vital for Democrats’ green energy agenda, particularly in the wake of Mr. Biden’s tax-and-climate law — the Inflation Reduction Act — that spent $370 billion on combating climate change.

Of those polled who support H.R. 1, 56% identified as liberal, 69% moderate and 83% conservative.

The majority of those polled (54%) also said they support increasing domestic production of all forms if it meant lowering costs, while 30% said they back restricting new projects to protect the environment and transition away from fossil fuels.

Voters said the single most important factor for American energy is ending foreign reliance (28%), followed by lowering costs (26%), lowering carbon emissions (25%) and increasing jobs (12%).

The poll was conducted March 21-23 among 800 likely voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The party affiliation breakdown among respondents was 36% Democrat, 26% independent and 38% Republican.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.