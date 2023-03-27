The White House on Monday renewed its calls for Congress to ban assault rifles in the wake of a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead.

“He wants Congress to act because enough is enough,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of President Biden. “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act and pass the assault weapons ban, close loopholes in our background check system or require the safe storage of guns.”

She began the daily press briefing by offering prayers for the families affected by the massacre and appreciation for the first responders. She said Mr. Biden has been briefed on the situation and the White House is in touch with local authorities.

Ms. Jean-Pierre then urged Congress to pass a bill banning military-style semiautomatic rifles commonly referred to as “assault weapons.”

A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles killed six people Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade.

Police said the shooter was 28 years old and that she died after being shot by police.

Ms. Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the unusual nature of a female mass shooter.

Mr. Biden this month signed an executive order aimed at increasing gun background checks by expanding the definition of a firearms dealer. That would make more people who sell firearms at gun shows required to perform background checks on gun buyers.

His executive order power will only go so far. The newly GOP-controlled House of Representatives is unlikely to take up any more gun bills after the bipartisan bill passed last year. That bill also expanded background checks, closed a domestic violence loophole, and increased funding for youth mental health services.

Mr. Biden in recent months has increased his rhetoric for stronger gun laws amid an epidemic of mass shootings in the U.S. He has repeatedly called for banning assault weapons and pushed for other changes.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.