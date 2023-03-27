A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with striking a police horse while trying to break up an arrest in progress, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police said that they charged 20-year-old Gabriela Rae Kerston with a felony Friday for hitting the police horse, as well as misdemeanors for obstruction, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The incident occurred during Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s annual “IU Patty’s Day.”

A state trooper was arresting a man at about 11:15 p.m. Friday when authorities said that Ms. Kerston interfered by grabbing one of the trooper’s hands that was holding the man’s backpack.

Another trooper came in and detained Ms. Kerston, at which time police said that she began to strike the police horse in the neck and stomach several times.

She then resisted arrest and officers took her into custody.

Ms. Kerston was arraigned Saturday and released on a $5,000 bond.

