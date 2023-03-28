Two fishermen who were caught adding weights to their competition catches last fall pleaded guilty to charges in Ohio court Monday.

Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky took guilty pleas for a felony charge of cheating and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful ownership of wild animals, according to WEWS-TV, the local ABC affiliate for Cleveland.

In Ohio, it’s a felony to cheat in a competition when the potential gain is $1,000 or more. The top prize for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament was $28,000.

The two crooked fishermen were exposed by a judge at the tournament in September when their top-ranked catches were cut open, revealing several walleye filets and multiple weights between 8 to 12 ounces.

Chaos ensued as an angry crowd gathered around Runyan, 43, and Cominsky, 36, and berated them for rigging the contest.

“This plea is the first step in teaching these crooks two basic life lessons,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, per WEWS. “Thou shall not steal, and crime does not pay.”

The fishermen had to forfeit their fishing boat, trailer and other equipment as part of the plea deal. Their fishing licenses have also been suspended for three years.

They’ll be sentenced on May 11. They can serve up to a year in prison and pay $2,500 in fines from the felony offense. The misdemeanor could result in 30 days in jail and $250 in fines.

