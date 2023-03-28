Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary ignited an uproar with a tweet blasting “transphobes” with an image of an armed woman, an image posted the same day that six students and staff at a Christian school were killed by a transgender shooter.

Josselyn Berry, spokeswoman for the Democratic governor, posted a Monday evening tweet with the caption “Us when we see transphobes” and a gif of a woman brandishing two handguns — a post viewed as shockingly tone-deaf.

The unidentified woman in the image is actress Gena Rowlands and comes from her 1980 movie “Gloria.”

The Arizona Freedom Caucus responded by calling for Ms. Berry to be “fired immediately.”

“Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs’ Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with,” the caucus tweeted.

“Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable,” the group added.

Among those stunned by the image was Christian conservative radio host Erick Erickson.

“Can you imagine the media reaction if a Republican’s press secretary had done what Governor Katie Hobbs’ press secretary did today after a mass shooting of children in Nashville?” asked Mr. Erickson on his Substack page. “Josselyn Berry is Hobbs’s current Press Secretary paid by Arizona taxpayers.”

Other comments included: “One day soon, @joss_berry will regret having tweeted this. What a ghoulish tweet,” and “she is openly pushing violence on Twitter,” and “This is gonna cost her a job.”

This is an OUTRAGE. No question.



12 hours after the shooting in TN, the spokeswoman FOR @GovernorHobbs shared her feelings about what to do to people who disagree w/ her political views:



Shoot them.



JUST IMAGINE if this was the spokesperson for a Republican Governor.



1/ https://t.co/WsNOSweDNw — Scarp (@Scarpinato) March 28, 2023

“Josselyn Berry, the woman running @katiehobbs’s comms, sent this threat out following the murder (hate crime) of six innocent Christians by a trans activist,” tweeted the Kari Lake War Room. “This message is reprehensible & deserves bipartisan condemnation.”

Republican Kari Lake lost to Ms. Hobbs in the November election.

The Washington Times has reached out to the Arizona governor’s office for comment.

The tweet was part of a conversation that began Monday evening with Ms. Berry condemning “transphobic” progressives, often feminists who condemn transgenderism as an erasure of women.

“If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive. Period. End of story. It’s not hard to understand but [your] bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is,” she said.

Someone responded: “Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they’re messing with,” prompting Ms. Berry’s tweet of the gun-toting woman.

Nashville police identified the shooter who killed three children and three staffers at the Covenant School as Audrey Hale, 28, later saying that she identified as male. The suspect was shot and killed by police about 14 minutes after the first 911 call.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.