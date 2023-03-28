Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale hid multiple firearms from family because of treatment for an emotional disorder and they didn’t want Hale to own guns, police said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Hale, whom police shot dead Monday during the school shooting, had legally purchased seven guns from various local stores. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said those firearms included the three guns Hale used during the shooting at The Covenant School to kill six people, including three 9-year-old students.

Hale’s parents told authorities they knew about one gun but they believed Hale had sold it, Chief Drake said.

“She was under care, doctor’s care, for an emotional disorder,” he said. “Her parents felt she should not own weapons … they were under the impression that when she sold the one weapon that she did not own anymore.”

Hale, a transgender person who was a biological female, was a former student at the school. Hale killed three students and three adult staff members on Monday.

