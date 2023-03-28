Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley plans to visit the southern U.S. border in April to view the situation and outline her plan for resolving the illegal immigration crisis as she seeks the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

Mrs. Haley will travel to Texas on April 3 with Rep. Tony Gonzales, Texas Republican, and stop in places between San Antonio and Eagle Pass that have seen an influx of illegal immigrants, according to Fox News.

The trip will allow Mrs. Haley, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, to fault the Biden administration over the illegal immigration situation.

Republicans say Mr. Biden messed up the border situation by rolling back Trump-era policies and allowing for the catch-and-release of migrants into the interior of the U.S. pending asylum proceedings.

The White House has called on Congress to pass immigration overhaul legislation and increase funding for border management.

Mrs. Haley’s plan calls for redirecting money for tens of thousands of new IRS employees to hire 25,000 agents at Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Her plan would slash federal funding to liberal states that spend money on benefits for illegal immigrants and require all businesses to use E-Verify when hiring workers to ensure they have legal status.

Mrs. Haley says her decision to make E-Verify mandatory in South Carolina was successful.

Also, Mrs. Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, is pledging to restore the Remain in Mexico policy that kept many migrants outside the U.S. pending their immigration hearings.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.