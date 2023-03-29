Actress Melissa Joan Hart shared that she helped children get to safety following the Nashville school shooting that left six people dead Monday.

Ms. Hart said in a tearful Instagram video that she and her husband were driving to parent-teacher conferences at their kids’ school when they passed by The Covenant School.

That’s when they saw a class of kindergarteners “climbing out of the woods … trying to escape the shooter situation at their school.”

Ms. Hart added, “So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get (to) their teachers. … We helped a mom reunite with her children.”

The former star of TV’s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” said this was the second school shooting her family has been close to. She lived in Connecticut near Sandy Hook Elementary School when the school experienced its massacre in 2012.

Ms. Hart concluded her post by saying, “I just don’t know what to say anymore. Enough is enough. And just pray. Prayer for the families.”

Police said Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old biological woman who identified as a man, was behind The Covenant School shooting that killed three 9-year-old children and three adult staffers. Responding officers killed Hale at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but authorities did find Hale’s manifesto that had a map of the school and had plotted out parts of the shooting. Nashville Chief of Police John Drake said Hale was a former student of the school and possibly held resentment toward it.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.