The Senate passed a measure Wednesday to reject President Biden’s new rule to expand the federal government’s jurisdiction over streams and wetlands, marking the latest congressional rebuke for the president and setting the stage for his second veto.

The Democratic-led chamber approved a Congressional Review Act resolution 53-43 that scuttles what’s known as the Waters of the United States, a rule that critics said the Environmental Protection Agency would use to claim authority over small bodies of water like creeks, ravines and drainage ditches, putting farmland in jeopardy.

The resolution passed the Senate with four Democratic defectors joining Republicans: Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, also voted with Republicans to roll back Mr. Biden’s regulation.

It passed in the Republican-run House earlier this month with the support of nine Democrats.

The president is set to veto the resolution, as he did earlier this month with a separate Congressional Review Act resolution rejecting Mr. Biden’s rule allowing 401(k) managers to base investments on climate change and social justice considerations known as ESG.

