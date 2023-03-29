The brother of Aaron Hernandez, the NFL player-turned-murderer who later died in jail, was arrested for throwing a brick at ESPN’s headquarters in Connecticut last week.

Dennis John “D.J.” Hernandez was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace for tossing the brick on the network’s property on March 23, according to TMZ.

After being denied entrance at the property’s gates, police said that Mr. Hernandez was seen briefly getting out of a car, possibly an Uber, and then throwing the brick that had white powder and a note attached onto the grounds. He then left the area.

“To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members,” the note read, according to police. “Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

Authorities said that the note was signed, “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

Police caught up with Mr. Hernandez, 36, later that day, who admitted to visiting ESPN’s headquarters but didn’t want to talk about the incident. Mr. Hernandez was arrested and then released on a promise to appear in court in April.

Earlier that same day, police received an anonymous tip from someone who was worried about Mr. Hernandez because he allegedly said he wanted to destroy property at the state capitol and at ESPN.

Mr. Hernandez’s younger brother, Aaron, played for the New England Patriots until he was arrested for murder in 2013. He killed himself while serving a life sentence in prison in 2017.

— This story is based in part on wire service reports.

