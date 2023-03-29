Artifacts from Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s past are set to sell for thousands at auction this week.

GottaHaveRockandRoll auction house is starting its Pop Auction Wednesdays with two rare items related to the tech billionaire.

The first item is Mr. Musk’s 1995 business card for his first company, Zip2. The company — founded that year by Mr. Musk, his brother Kimbal, and Gregg Kouri — licensed city guide software to newspapers.

The second item is more recent — an autographed dollar bill on which Mr. Musk wrote the phrase “to the moon,” linking it to Mr. Musk’s space ventures like SpaceX.

But the phrase also could be a reference to his interest in cryptocurrency like Dogecoin. Crypto enthusiasts use the phrase “to the moon” to suggest a certain coin will increase in value.

The two pieces are expected to net the auction house over $20,000 each, according to a spokesperson from GottaHaveRockandRoll.

