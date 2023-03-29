The press secretary for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned after tweeting an image of a gun-toting woman hours after the deadly Nashville shooting with the caption: “Us when we see transphobes.”

The Democratic governor’s office said in a Wednesday statement that Josselyn Berry stepped down Wednesday after posting the tweet late Monday after six people were killed at a Nashville Christian school by a female shooter who identified as male.

“The governor does not condone violence in any form. This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The governor has received and accepted the resignation of the press secretary,” said the statement posted on the governor’s website.

Those calling for Ms. Berry to be fired included the Arizona Freedom Caucus.

“Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist @katiehobbs’ press secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with,” the caucus tweeted Tuesday. “Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable.”

Ms. Berry’s Twitter account was locked sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The tweet was part of a conversation that began Monday evening with Ms. Berry condemning “transphobic” progressives and “bigotry masquerading as feminism.”

Someone responded: “Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they’re messing with,” prompting Ms. Berry to tweet a gif of actress Gena Rowlands from the 1980 movie “Gloria” toting pistols in each hand.

Ms. Berry’s transphobe reference characterizes people who promote prejudice against transgender people.

