The Manhattan grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment to a porn star won’t hear more evidence for the next month, primarily due to a previously scheduled break, according to reports.

Politico, citing a person familiar with the proceedings, reported that the grand jury will break after April 5 and isn’t scheduled to hear anything involving the Trump case before then.

CNN reported that the grand jury will reconvene later in April, citing a court administration source.

The break would push any decision on an indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest. But District Attorney Alvin Bragg could ask the grand jury to reconvene if prosecutors want the panel to meet sooner.

Mr. Bragg’s investigators are examining Mr. Trump’s alleged role in a $130,000 payment in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who said she had an affair with the former president. Mr. Trump has denied having an affair and has criticized Mr. Bragg heatedly for pursuing a prosecution.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that Mr. Trump violated state law by improperly concealing the hush-money payment in business records.

SEE ALSO: Chris Christie: I can’t support Trump if he’s the 2024 nominee

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.