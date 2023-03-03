A small lesion removed from President Biden’s chest during his annual physical last month was cancerous, but no further treatment is needed, his physician said in a memo released Friday.

Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician said the lesion was basal cell carcinoma, adding that all cancerous tissue had been removed from the president and no further treatment was required.

“Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma tend to do,” he wrote. “They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal.”

Dr. O’Conor said the biopsy site had “healed nicely” and doctors would continue to monitor Mr. Biden, 80, for any new signs of cancer.

The president’s cancer scare only reinforced concerns about his advanced age as he prepares to launch a 2024 reelection campaign.

