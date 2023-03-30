An Idaho police officer who helped build the case against murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is under an internal affairs investigation, according to a disclosure by prosecutors.

The disclosure was listed as “potential Brady/Giglio material” in a Latah County court filing, according to CBS News. The contents of the disclosure were sealed Monday, so the public has no clue as to the scope of the internal affairs issue.

“It could be anything,” Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Fox News Digital. “It could be beating his wife. It could be driving fast and when he’s pulled over, pulling out his badge when he shouldn’t. It could be smoking weed.”

“Brady/Giglio material” refers to two Supreme Court cases that established certain procedures prosecutors must follow during litigation. In Brady, the Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors must provide innocent-proving information to defense counsel. In Giglio, the nation’s high court ruled that prosecutors need to share information that could call a witness’ credibility into question.

Not releasing this information can let defense teams appeal a guilty verdict.

Mr. Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at Washington State University, is accused of slaying four University of Idaho students in November — Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21.

The suspect, 28, was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania in December and extradited to Idaho days later. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

A combination of cellphone records, surveillance footage of his car and DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene led police to Mr. Kohberger, according to a probable cause affidavit released following his Jan. 5 court hearing. He has not entered a plea in the case.

Mr. Kohberger’s next court appearance won’t be until June. He is being held at the Latah County Jail.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.